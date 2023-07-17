ADVERTISEMENT

Banking stocks help markets to scale new heights, Sensex rises 0.8%

July 17, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

The NSE Nifty-50 index, too, surged to a record of 19,711.45, up 146.95 points

The Hindu Bureau

Banking stocks on Monday led the key benchmark stock indices to surge 0.8% and scale new heights continuing on the gains reported on Friday. 

The S&P BSE Sensex grew to a record of 66,589.93 points, up 529 points or 0.80%. Top Sensex gainers included State Bank (2.8%), Wipro (2.54%), Reliance (2.10%), HDFC Bank (2.07%) and Kotak Bank (1.45%). The NSE Nifty-50 index too surged to a record of 19,711.45, up 146.95 points.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One Ltd said “The catalyst for this movement was the buying spree in the banking sector, which had been sluggish for the past few weeks. Also, with broad-based buying and positive momentum, the rally is expected to continue, possibly challenging the psychological level of 20000 in the near term with immediate resistance around 19850 - 19900.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last week, the IT and Metal sectors were strong performers, contributing to positive market sentiments. However, this week, the focus appears to be shifting towards the banking sector,” he added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US