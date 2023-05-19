HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BankEdge plans to place 30,000 graduates in BFSI sector jobs in 3 years

May 19, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

BankEdge Academy has announced plans to place about 30,000 graduates in the private sector banking space within the next three years.

Over the past 9 years, the academy said, it has effectively trained and placed more than 30,000 young graduates in entry-level positions within the retail branch banking and backend operations divisions of prominent private sector banks and other financial institutions. 

The company currently collaborates with over 100 channel partners throughout India, all of whom are offering enrolment services and student support. It has also tied up with placement forms to provide employment in the BFSI sector. 

Santosh Joshi, CEO, BankEdge said, “Since the past 9 years, the company has played a crucial role in shaping the careers of numerous young graduates by providing them with employment opportunities in the private banking sector.”

“BankEdge’s primary objective is to empower young graduates and help them become accomplished professionals in the banking and financial field. The current surge in BFSI hiring has brought much-needed relief to the fresh young graduates, particularly in light of job cuts occurring in the IT sector,” he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.