Bank staff seek priority in COVID-19 vaccination

Chennai

08 January 2021 22:49 IST

Employees braving risks, says AIBEA

The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has urged the Centre to include bank employees and officers in the ‘prioritised category’ along with other COVID-19 warriors at the time of vaccination.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, AIBEA general secretary C.H. Venkatachalam said there had been reports that the government would commence the vaccination on a priority basis to various categories of people vulnerable to the infection.

For the last few months, bank employees had been working braving all odds. Their commendable services had been taken note of by the Centre as well as the Finance Minister, he said.

Demand to EPFO

K.E. Raghunathan, CBT member of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation on employers’ side, urged the Centre to administer the vaccines free of cost to all members and employees of EPFO, through ESI, on an emergency basis.