‘Bank profitability may rise in FY22 on better asset quality’

MUMBAI

28 December 2020 22:52 IST

NPAs may climb in near future: ICRA

Improved asset quality and consequently lower credit provisions could drive better profitability next fiscal for banks, ICRA Ratings said in a report. It added that this would provide an impetus to lenders as well as rejuvenate their lending decisions.

Low interest rates, improved business volumes, better job prospects and income levels could also stimulate credit demand next year, it added.

“This, coupled with better competitive positioning of banks vis-a-vis other lenders driven by steep decline in cost of deposits could improve bank credit growth to 6-7% in FY2022 from an estimated 3.9-5.2% in FY21 and 6.1% in FY20.” ICRA said.

“As the moratorium on loan repayments is over and ... we await the Supreme Court directive on asset classification, the Gross NPAs and Net NPAs for banks are likely to rise in near term to 10.1-10.6% and 3.1-3.2% respectively by March 2021, from 7.9% and 2.2% respectively as of September 2020 and the resultant elevated credit provisions during H2 FY2021 as well,” it said.

However Net NPAs and credit provisions would subsequently trend lower in FY2022 as banks have reported strong collections on their loan portfolio with most banks reporting collections of over 90%, it said.

“The loan restructuring requests [which are] much lower than previously estimated have been supported by sharper-than-expected improvement in economic activities as well liquidity support through the emergency credit line guarantee scheme. Accordingly, ICRA revised its loan restructuring estimates downward to 2.5-4.5% of advances as against 5-8% estimated earlier,” it said.

Anil Gupta, sector head, Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA Ratings, said, “With expectations of sustained collections and lower restructuring, the asset quality is expected to improve further with net NPAs declining to 2.4-2.6% by March 2022. This will lead to lower credit provisions and better profitability in FY2022.”

ICRA expects credit provisions to decline to 1.8-2.4% of advances in FY22 from an estimate of 2.2-3.1% in FY21 and 3.1% in FY20, leading to an improvement in banks’ return on equity (RoE).

The RoE for private banks is estimated to improve to 9.5-10.5% in FY22 (2-7.5% in FY21 and 6.5% for FY20).

Stating that the capital position for large private banks was strong, it said they could withstand the stress-case scenario for asset quality after they have raised ₹544 billion of capital in the first 9 months of FY21.