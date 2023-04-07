ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of Maharashtra unveils products for customers

April 07, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has introduced several new products and utilities to enhance ease-of-banking for its customers and staff.

For example, the bank said it has introduced, end-to-end digitised personal loans for customers in several regions such as Pune region (Pune West, Pune City & Pune East), Bengaluru, Kolkata, Patna and Chandigarh. Existing customers can avail loans of up to ₹20 lakh, in a hassle- free manner, through digitised medium, the bank said. 

A. S. Rajeev, MD & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra said, “We are taking sensible measures to create a digital ecosystem with an array of competitive products and services, to cater to every section of the society.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US