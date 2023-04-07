HamberMenu
Bank of Maharashtra unveils products for customers

April 07, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has introduced several new products and utilities to enhance ease-of-banking for its customers and staff.

For example, the bank said it has introduced, end-to-end digitised personal loans for customers in several regions such as Pune region (Pune West, Pune City & Pune East), Bengaluru, Kolkata, Patna and Chandigarh. Existing customers can avail loans of up to ₹20 lakh, in a hassle- free manner, through digitised medium, the bank said. 

A. S. Rajeev, MD & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra said, “We are taking sensible measures to create a digital ecosystem with an array of competitive products and services, to cater to every section of the society.”

