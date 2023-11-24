ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of Maharashtra to add 250 branches by March

November 24, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

Bank of Maharashtra will add 250 branches this year to have about 2,500 by the end of March 2024, said A.S. Rajeev, Chairman and Managing Director of Bank of Maharashtra. Inaugurating a zonal office in Coimbatore, he said the bank added 650 branches outside Maharashtra in the last four years. Bank of Maharashtra is adding about 250 branches a year and registering 23-25 % business growth annually. The lender expects to make a net profit of abouty ₹3,500 crore this fiscal, Mr. Rajeev said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

banking

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US