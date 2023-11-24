HamberMenu
Bank of Maharashtra to add 250 branches by March

November 24, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

Bank of Maharashtra will add 250 branches this year to have about 2,500 by the end of March 2024, said A.S. Rajeev, Chairman and Managing Director of Bank of Maharashtra. Inaugurating a zonal office in Coimbatore, he said the bank added 650 branches outside Maharashtra in the last four years. Bank of Maharashtra is adding about 250 branches a year and registering 23-25 % business growth annually. The lender expects to make a net profit of abouty ₹3,500 crore this fiscal, Mr. Rajeev said.

