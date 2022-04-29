Bank of Maharashtra reports 115% growth in Q4 net profit

The Hindu Bureau April 29, 2022 14:53 IST

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Photo: Twitter/@mahabank

Bank of Maharashtra reported 115% growth in net profit at ₹355 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 as compared to ₹165 crore a year ago. The bank said its Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 16.56% on Year-Over-Year (Y-O-Y) basis to ₹1,612 crore in Q4FY22 as against ₹1,383 crore for Q4FY21. “For the full year, the bank reported 109.28% growth in net profit at ₹1,152 crore as on March 31, 2022 against ₹550 crore in the previous year. The annual NII grew 23.42% Y-o-Y to ₹6,044 crore. Total deposits grew 16.26% on Y-o-Y to ₹202,294 crore in Q4FY22,” the bank said. “Gross advances grew by 25.62% on Y-o-Y to ₹135,240 crore in Q4FY22 and net advances grew by 28.09% on Y-o-Y to ₹131,170 crore in Q4FY22,” it added.



