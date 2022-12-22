Bank of Maharashtra raises ₹880 crore via AT1 bonds

December 22, 2022 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Mumbai

Bank of Maharashtra said it has raised Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds of ₹880 crore (including green shoe option of ₹680 crore) on Thursday at coupon rate of 8.74%

“The issue garnered excellent response from investors with subscription of more than four times against base issue size of ₹200 crore,” the public sector bank said in a statement.

The capital of ₹880 crore raised through the AT1 bonds will support the business growth of the bank, it added.

The AT1 instrument is perpetual in nature; with call option after 5 years.