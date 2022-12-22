Bank of Maharashtra raises ₹880 crore via AT1 bonds

December 22, 2022 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of Maharashtra said it has raised Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds of ₹880 crore (including green shoe option of ₹680 crore) on Thursday at coupon rate of 8.74%

ADVERTISEMENT

“The issue garnered excellent response from investors with subscription of more than four times against base issue size of ₹200 crore,” the public sector bank said in a statement.

The capital of ₹880 crore raised through the AT1 bonds will support the business growth of the bank, it added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The AT1 instrument is perpetual in nature; with call option after 5 years. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US