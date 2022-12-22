  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bank of Maharashtra raises ₹880 crore via AT1 bonds

December 22, 2022 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of Maharashtra said it has raised Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds of ₹880 crore (including green shoe option of ₹680 crore) on Thursday at coupon rate of 8.74%

“The issue garnered excellent response from investors with subscription of more than four times against base issue size of ₹200 crore,” the public sector bank said in a statement.

The capital of ₹880 crore raised through the AT1 bonds will support the business growth of the bank, it added. 

The AT1 instrument is perpetual in nature; with call option after 5 years. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.