Bank of Maharashtra raises ₹1,000 crore via QIP

June 07, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of Maharashtra said it had raised ₹1,000 crore (base issue of ₹500 crore and a green shoe option of ₹500 crore) through qualified institutional placement (QIP).  The board of the bank had approved issue of equity shares to qualified institutional investors at ₹28.50 per equity share (with share premium of ₹18.50 per equity share).

“The QIP was fully subscribed and received a strong response from domestic as well as foreign institutional investors, highlighting a well-diversified representation and demand from across the globe,” the bank said in a statement.

The capital raised through QIP will not only strengthen the capital adequacy ratio of the bank, but also support growth, the lender said.

