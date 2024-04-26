ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of Maharashtra Q4 PAT rises 45% to ₹1,218 crore

April 26, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of Maharashtra reported net profit rose 45% to ₹1,218 crore for the fourth quarter, compared with ₹840 crore in the year-earlier period.

Operating profit showed a growth of 19.10% YoY to ₹2,210 crore for Q4 FY24 as against ₹1,855 crore for the year-earlier period.

Net interest income (NII) grew 18.17 % on a YoY basis to ₹2,584 crore. Net revenues (net Interest income plus other income) for the quarter rose 19.85% to ₹3,606 crore from ₹3,009 crore in the year-earlier period.  For FY24, the bank reported net profit grew 55.84% to ₹4,055 crore on a YoY basis. Operating profit grew 31.25% to ₹8,005 crore YoY.

Net interest income (NII) grew 26.88% YoY to ₹9,822 crore, the bank said in a filing

