GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Bank of Maharashtra Q4 PAT rises 45% to ₹1,218 crore

April 26, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of Maharashtra reported net profit rose 45% to ₹1,218 crore for the fourth quarter, compared with ₹840 crore in the year-earlier period.

Operating profit showed a growth of 19.10% YoY to ₹2,210 crore for Q4 FY24 as against ₹1,855 crore for the year-earlier period.

Net interest income (NII) grew 18.17 % on a YoY basis to ₹2,584 crore. Net revenues (net Interest income plus other income) for the quarter rose 19.85% to ₹3,606 crore from ₹3,009 crore in the year-earlier period.  For FY24, the bank reported net profit grew 55.84% to ₹4,055 crore on a YoY basis. Operating profit grew 31.25% to ₹8,005 crore YoY.

Net interest income (NII) grew 26.88% YoY to ₹9,822 crore, the bank said in a filing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.