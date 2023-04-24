HamberMenu
Bank of Maharashtra Q4 net more than doubles to ₹840 crore

The bank’s board has recommended a dividend of 13%

April 24, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of Maharashtra reported fourth-quarter net profit more than doubled to ₹840  crore year-on-year on improved performance. 

Net Interest Income (NII) during the quarter grew by 35.7 % to ₹2,187  crore in Q4FY23.  Net revenues (Net Interest income plus other income) for Q4FY23 improved by 41 % to ₹3,009  crore for Q4FY23. 

For the year ended March 31, the bank’s reported net profit more than doubled to ₹2,602 crore. NII grew by 28.07 % on Y-o-Y basis to ₹ 7,741  crore for the year ended 31.03.2023 as against ₹ 6,044 crore for the year ended 31.03.2022.

The bank said its total business as on March 31, 2023 grew by 21.23 % on Y-o-Y basis to ₹4,09,202  crore. Total deposits increased by 15.71 % on Y-o-Y basis  to ₹2,34,083  crore and gross advances grew by 29.49 % on Y-o-Y basis to ₹  1,75,120  crore. 

Total Basel III Capital adequacy ratio as on March 31, 2023 improved to 18.14% with Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.25 %.  During the year ended on March 31, the bank has raised Tier I Capital of ₹ 1,590 crore and Tier II capital of ₹ 348 crore.  

The bank’s board has recommended a dividend of ₹1.30 per share or 13% of ₹10 face value out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Gross NPA as on March 31, 2023 declined to  2.47 % as on 31.03.2023 against 3.94 % as on 31.03.2022. The same was 2.94 % as on 31.12.2022. Net NPA declined to  0.25 % as on 31.03.2023 against 0.97% as on 31.03.2022. The same was 0.47 % as on 31.12.2022. The bank holds cumulative Covid-19 provision of ₹1,200 crore as on 31 March 2023.  

