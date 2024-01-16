Bank of Maharashtra Q3 net up 34% to ₹1,036 crore

January 16, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MUMBAI

Bank of Maharashtra reported third-quarter net profit grew 33.6% to ₹1,036 crore. Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter grew by 24.56% Year on Year (YoY) to ₹2,466 crore. Net revenue (Net Interest income plus other income) improved by 20.05% to ₹3,146 crore.

The bank’s total business grew 18.89% YoY to ₹ 434,404 crore. Total deposits were up 17.89% YoY to ₹245,734 crore. The bank said its gross advances grew 20.20% to ₹188,670 crore. While Retail, Agri & MSME business grew 27.25% YoY, Retail advances grew by 21.91% to ₹49,144 crore YoY and MSME advances grew 29.14 % YoY to ₹ 39,410 crore.

Total Basel III Capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.85% with Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.56%. During the period ended December 31, 2023, the bank had raised Equity Capital of ₹ 1,000 crore and Tier II capital of ₹774 crore.

The bank said its Gross NPA declined to 2.04% as on 31.12.2023 against 2.94% a year ago. Net NPA declined YOY to 0.22% from 0.47%.

Provision Coverage ratio improved to 98.40% as on 31.12.2023 as against 97.18% in the same period last year.

The bank said it held cumulative COVID-19 provision as contingency provision of ₹1,200 crore as on December 31, 2023.