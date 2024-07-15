ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of Maharashtra Q1 net profit surges 46.64% to ₹1,293 crore

Published - July 15, 2024 09:04 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of Maharashtra reported first quarter net profit rose 46.64% to ₹1,293 crore from ₹882 crore in the year-earlier period. 

Operating profit for the period ended June 30, 2024 improved to ₹2,294 crore as against ₹1,863 crore in the same period last year.  Net interest income (NII) of the public sector bank grew 19.63% YoY to ₹2,799 crore. Gross advances during the quarter grew 18.99% YoY to ₹209,031 crore, the bank said in a filing. 

Total business grew by 13.43% to ₹4,76,447 crore and total deposits increased by 9.43% to ₹2,67,416 crore. The bank said its gross NPA improved to 1.85% and net NPA improved to 0.20% as on June 30, 2024. Provision coverage ratio stood at 98.36% as on June 30, 2024 as against 98.37% as on June 30, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US