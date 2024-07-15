GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bank of Maharashtra Q1 net profit surges 46.64% to ₹1,293 crore

Published - July 15, 2024 09:04 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of Maharashtra reported first quarter net profit rose 46.64% to ₹1,293 crore from ₹882 crore in the year-earlier period. 

Operating profit for the period ended June 30, 2024 improved to ₹2,294 crore as against ₹1,863 crore in the same period last year.  Net interest income (NII) of the public sector bank grew 19.63% YoY to ₹2,799 crore. Gross advances during the quarter grew 18.99% YoY to ₹209,031 crore, the bank said in a filing. 

Total business grew by 13.43% to ₹4,76,447 crore and total deposits increased by 9.43% to ₹2,67,416 crore. The bank said its gross NPA improved to 1.85% and net NPA improved to 0.20% as on June 30, 2024. Provision coverage ratio stood at 98.36% as on June 30, 2024 as against 98.37% as on June 30, 2023.

