Bank of Maharashtra cuts MCLR by up to 0.35%

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday said it has slashed the marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 0.35% for various tenors.

The bank has reviewed the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from July 11, Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing.

The one-year tenor MCLR - which is a benchmark for most of the consumer loans such as auto, home and personal - has been revised down to 7.50% from the existing 7.70%, the bank said.

Likewise, the six-month tenor loan will have MCLR at 7.40%, down by 0.20%.

The three-month tenor rate is down by 0.35% to 7.20%, the state-owned lender said.

The overnight and one-month tenor loans will bear MCLRs of 6.90% and 7%, respectively, down by 0.25% each.

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra traded at ₹16.05 apiece on BSE, up by 0.63% from the previous close.