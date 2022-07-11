Business

Bank of Maharashtra cuts MCLR by up to 0.35%

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday said it has slashed the marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 0.35% for various tenors.

The bank has reviewed the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from July 11, Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing.

The one-year tenor MCLR - which is a benchmark for most of the consumer loans such as auto, home and personal - has been revised down to 7.50% from the existing 7.70%, the bank said.

Likewise, the six-month tenor loan will have MCLR at 7.40%, down by 0.20%.

The three-month tenor rate is down by 0.35% to 7.20%, the state-owned lender said.

The overnight and one-month tenor loans will bear MCLRs of 6.90% and 7%, respectively, down by 0.25% each.

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra traded at ₹16.05 apiece on BSE, up by 0.63% from the previous close.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2022 7:03:36 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/bank-of-maharashtra-cuts-mclr-by-up-to-035/article65627485.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY