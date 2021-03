Mumbai

26 March 2021 22:54 IST

Bank of India (BOI) has announced that it raised ₹602 crore via Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds on Friday on a private placement basis. The bank had on Wednesday stated that it would raise ₹750 crore under this issue. The bonds carry a coupon rate of 9.30% per annum.

