Bank of India raises ₹602 cr. via AT-1 bonds

Bank of India (BOI) has announced that it raised ₹602 crore via Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds on Friday on a private placement basis. The bank had on Wednesday stated that it would raise ₹750 crore under this issue. The bonds carry a coupon rate of 9.30% per annum.

