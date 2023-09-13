ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of India raises ₹2,000 crore via Tier II bonds

September 13, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MUMBAI

Bank to utilise proceeds of the issue for regular business activities

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of India said it had raised Basel III-compliant Tier II bonds worth ₹2,000 crore at 7.88% through NSE’s Electronic Bidding Provider Platform.

The bank said it received a total of 83 bids amounting to ₹3,770 crore. Out of these, there were 48 successful bidders totalling ₹2,000 crore.

The Tier II capital is raised for augmenting overall capital and enhancing long-term resources in accordance with RBI guidelines. The bank said it would utilise the proceeds of this issue for its regular business activities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US