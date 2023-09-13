HamberMenu
Bank of India raises ₹2,000 crore via Tier II bonds

Bank to utilise proceeds of the issue for regular business activities

September 13, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of India said it had raised Basel III-compliant Tier II bonds worth ₹2,000 crore at 7.88% through NSE’s Electronic Bidding Provider Platform.

The bank said it received a total of 83 bids amounting to ₹3,770 crore. Out of these, there were 48 successful bidders totalling ₹2,000 crore.

The Tier II capital is raised for augmenting overall capital and enhancing long-term resources in accordance with RBI guidelines. The bank said it would utilise the proceeds of this issue for its regular business activities.

