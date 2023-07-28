HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bank of India Q1 net almost trebles to ₹1,551 cr. as asset quality improves

July 28, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of India reported net profit almost trebled to ₹1,551 crore year-on-year for the June quarter on improved asset quality.

Net Interest Income (NII) during the quarter increased by 45% to ₹5,915 crore while Net Interest Margin (Global) improved by 49 bps. 

Gross NPA ratio was down by 263 bps while net NPA ratio was down by 56 bps YoY. Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved by 156 bps YoY.

While global deposits increased by 8.71% YoY, the gross advances increased by 8.48% YoY. The bank said its slippage ratio improved to 0.53% in Q1FY24 against 0.69% in the year ago period. 

The bank said its global business reached ₹12,14,808 crore with a growth of 8.61% YoY. Global advances grew by 8.48% YoY and reached ₹5,18,264 crore. Its global deposits increased by 8.71% YoY to ₹6,96,544 crore.

The bank’s domestic deposits increased by 7.98% YoY to ₹5,89,517 crore. Domestic advances increased by 7.98% YOY to ₹4,33,246 crore. 

Overseas deposits increased by 12.91% YOY to ₹1,07,027 crore and overseas advances increased by 11.08% YOY to ₹85,018 crore.

As on June 30, 2023, the bank’s total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) was at 15.60% against 16.28% in March 2023. CET-1 ratio stood at 13.02% as on June 2023 against 13.60% in March 2023.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.