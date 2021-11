Bank of India net profit surges almost 100%

Mumbai

02 November 2021 23:11 IST

Bank of India reported its second quarter net profit surged almost 100% year-on-year to ₹1,051 crore as against ₹526 crore in the year earlier period.

Net interest income (NII) stood at ₹3,523 crore for Q2 FY22. Global business increased from ₹10,15,400 crore in September 2020 to ₹10,31,856 crore in September 2021.

Global deposits increased from ₹6,07,529 crore in September 2020 to ₹6,12,961 crore in September 2021.

Global advances increased from ₹4,07,871 crore to ₹4,18,895 crore year-on-year.