ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of India strengthens board

March 05, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of India named M. R. Kumar as the Non-Executive Chairman. He will be responsible for overseeing the overall growth trajectory of the public sector lender.

He also serves on the board of directors of Ambuja Cements Ltd. He was the Chairman of LIC India from 2019 to March 2023. 

The bank named Rajiv Mishra as Executive Director. He will handle stressed-asset resolution and recovery, including policy matters. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“These strategic appointments underscore the bank of India’s commitment to strengthening its leadership framework, ensuring a robust strategy for growth and innovation in the banking sector,” the bank said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US