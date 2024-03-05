Bank of India strengthens board

March 05, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

Bank of India named M. R. Kumar as the Non-Executive Chairman. He will be responsible for overseeing the overall growth trajectory of the public sector lender.

He also serves on the board of directors of Ambuja Cements Ltd. He was the Chairman of LIC India from 2019 to March 2023.

The bank named Rajiv Mishra as Executive Director. He will handle stressed-asset resolution and recovery, including policy matters.

“These strategic appointments underscore the bank of India’s commitment to strengthening its leadership framework, ensuring a robust strategy for growth and innovation in the banking sector,” the bank said in a statement.