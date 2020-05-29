Business

Bank of India cuts MCLR by 25 bps

State-run lender Bank of India has decided to reduce marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 25 bps across all tenors.

The one-year MCLR of the bank will be now at 7.7% with effect from June 1. The reduction in the lending rate comes after Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by 40 bps to 4% earlier this week.

The external benchmark lending rate which is linked to repo rate has also been reduced by 40 bps to 6.85%.

“With this, the bank has passed on the benefit of rate cut announced by RBI on May 22, 2020 to its home, vehicle and MSME customers,” the lender said.

