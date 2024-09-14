ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of Baroda unveils ‘Phygital’ branch

Updated - September 14, 2024 08:59 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda inaugurated the branch. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 Bank of Baroda has announced the inauguration of a ‘Phygital’ branch at Vile Parle, Mumbai, which will seamlessly integrate self-service and assisted service models to meet the diverse requirements of customers. 

This is the bank’s third Phygital branch in India.

Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda inaugurated the branch, the bank said in a statement.

This branch is equipped with video contact centre where a customer can connect with the bank’s contact centre through a video call to receive assistance on non-financial services.

 It has a self service kiosk where tablets are installed and customers can avail services like PAN updation, receive account statement through email and TDS certificate.

It also has an exclusive service area as well as universal service counters manned by branch executives to provide seamless customer service. 

The bank is targeting to open similar branches on a pilot basis across the country, it said. 

