Bank of Baroda unveils Gen AI-powered solutions

Bank of Baroda has announced the introduction of three different generative AI-powered solutions for its customers and employees.

These include Aditi, a GenAI powered Virtual Relationship Manager aims to enhance the digital customer service experience, a GenAI-enabled knowledge management platform, ‘Gyan Sahay.AI’ for its employees and a GenAI powered chatbot ‘ADI’ to improve digital customer experience and get the required queries solved through chatbot

Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Baroda, said, “We have been closely following the rapid advancement of GenAI and are convinced that it has the power to transform banking operations as we know it today.”

“Our digital GenAI based conversational interfaces will improve the Bank’s digital customer experience. The Bank will continue to enhance these GenAI use cases with incremental sales and service features driving customer self-service and immediate fulfillment,” he said.

“Additionally, our GenAI enabled knowledge management platform is an endeavor to empower the Bank’s large customer facing workforce with the right information on products, policies and processes so that there is improved service delivery,” he added.

The bank also plans to recruit specialised and skilled resources for capacity building to drive large adoption of artificial intelligence technologies in banking operations and services.

