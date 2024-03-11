ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of Baroda unveils bob Earth Green Term Deposit Scheme

March 11, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of Baroda, the second-largest public sector bank, has announced the introduction of bob Earth Green Term Deposit Scheme to raise deposits that would be deployed towards financing environment-friendly projects and sectors.

The bank is offering interest rates of up to 7.15% p.a. “The bob Earth Green Term Deposits offer depositors the opportunity to earn attractive interest rates on a range of tenors and participate in India’s transition to a green and sustainable economy,” the bank said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US