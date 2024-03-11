GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bank of Baroda unveils bob Earth Green Term Deposit Scheme

March 11, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of Baroda, the second-largest public sector bank, has announced the introduction of bob Earth Green Term Deposit Scheme to raise deposits that would be deployed towards financing environment-friendly projects and sectors.

The bank is offering interest rates of up to 7.15% p.a. “The bob Earth Green Term Deposits offer depositors the opportunity to earn attractive interest rates on a range of tenors and participate in India’s transition to a green and sustainable economy,” the bank said in a statement.

