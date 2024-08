Bank of Baroda on Tuesday said it had raised ₹5,000 crore through issuance of long-term 10-year infrastructure bonds at 7.30% per annum. The bank said it accepted bids for ₹5,000 crore against a total received demand of ₹15,020 crore through 146 bids. These bonds are senior, unsecured, listed, rated, taxable bonds, having a fixed maturity of 10 years from the date of allotment, the bank said. The bonds are rated ‘AAA’ with a Stable outlook by CRISIL and India Ratings, it added.