Bank of Baroda Q3 PAT rises 19% to ₹4,579 crore

January 31, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MUMBAI

Bank of Baroda reported third quarter standalone net profit for the period ended December 31, 2023 grew 18.8% to ₹4,579 crore due to better asset quality.

Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 2.6% YoY to ₹11,101 crore. The cost of deposits increased to 4.96% as against 4.01% a year earlier, the bank said in a filing with the exchanges. Consolidated net profit stood at ₹4,789 crore as against ₹4,306 crore in the year-earlier period.

During the quarter, the bank’s gross NPAs reduced 22.8% YoY to ₹32,318 crore, while gross NPA ratio improved to 3.08% from 4.53% in the same period last year.

Net NPA ratio, as on December 31, 2023 stood at a low 0.70%, as compared with 0.99% in the year-earlier period. Slippage ratio for the quarter was at 0.95% as against 1.05% in the year-earlier period.

Advances of the bank increased to ₹10,49,327 crore, up 13.6% YoY. Deposits increased 8.3% YoY to ₹12,45,300 crore. Retail advances grew 22%, led by growth in high focus areas such as auto loan (24.3%), home loan (15.6%), personal loan (60.8%), mortgage loan (10.5%) and education loan (18.3%) on a YoY basis. The bank’s agriculture loan portfolio grew 12.6% YoY to ₹1,34,240 crore. Gold loan portfolio, including retail and agri, stood at ₹45,074 crore, registering a growth of 28.3% on a YoY basis.

The bank’s MSME portfolio grew 12.6% YoY to ₹1,15,995 crore, while corporate advances registered a growth of 10.2% YoY and stood at ₹3,62,813 crore.

