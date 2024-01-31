ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of Baroda Q3 PAT rises 19% to ₹4,579 crore

January 31, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of Baroda reported third quarter standalone net profit for the period ended December 31, 2023 grew 18.8% to ₹4,579 crore due to better asset quality.

Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 2.6% YoY to ₹11,101 crore. The cost of deposits increased to 4.96% as against 4.01% a year earlier, the bank said in a filing with the exchanges. Consolidated net profit stood at ₹4,789 crore as against ₹4,306 crore in the year-earlier period.

During the quarter, the bank’s gross NPAs reduced 22.8% YoY to ₹32,318 crore, while gross NPA ratio improved to 3.08% from 4.53% in the same period last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Net NPA ratio, as on December 31, 2023 stood at a low 0.70%, as compared with 0.99% in the year-earlier period. Slippage ratio for the quarter was at 0.95% as against 1.05% in the year-earlier period.

Advances of the bank increased to ₹10,49,327 crore, up 13.6% YoY. Deposits increased 8.3% YoY to ₹12,45,300 crore. Retail advances grew 22%, led by growth in high focus areas such as auto loan (24.3%), home loan (15.6%), personal loan (60.8%), mortgage loan (10.5%) and education loan (18.3%) on a YoY basis. The bank’s agriculture loan portfolio grew 12.6% YoY to ₹1,34,240 crore. Gold loan portfolio, including retail and agri, stood at ₹45,074 crore, registering a growth of 28.3% on a YoY basis.

The bank’s MSME portfolio grew 12.6% YoY to ₹1,15,995 crore, while corporate advances registered a growth of 10.2% YoY and stood at ₹3,62,813 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US