Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to ₹3,313 cr

On a consolidated basis, Bank of Baroda group's net profit increased to ₹3,400 crore as against ₹2,168 crore in the same period a year ago

The Bank of Baroda headquarters in Mumbai | File Photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Saturday reported a jump of 59 per cent in its net profit to ₹3,313 crore for the second quarter ended September on the back of a decline in bad loans and rise in interest income.

The lender had posted a net profit of ₹2,088 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its total income rose to ₹23,080.03 crore for the second quarter of 2022-23, compared to ₹20,270.74 crore a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income (NII) grew by 34.5 per cent to ₹10,714 crore.

The lender improved its asset quality, with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) coming down to 5.31 per cent of the gross advances by the end of September 2022, from 8.11 per cent in the year-ago period.

Net NPAs fell to 1.16 per cent from 2.83 per cent.

As a result, provisions for bad loans and contingencies declined to ₹1,627.46 crore for the quarter from ₹2,753.59 crore a year ago.

Net interest margins rose to 3.33 per cent at the end of September 2022.

Capital adequacy ratio declined to 15.25 per cent from 15.55 per cent at the end of September 2021.

