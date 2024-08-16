GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bank of Baroda opens ‘phygital’ branch at Hyderabad  

This is the second such facility of the bank in the country

Published - August 16, 2024 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Phygital branches merge the familiarity of brick-and-mortar establishments with the efficiency of cutting-edge technology, the lender says.

Phygital branches merge the familiarity of brick-and-mortar establishments with the efficiency of cutting-edge technology, the lender says. | Photo Credit: ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Friday opened a ‘phygital’ branch at Chanda Nagar in Hyderabad. 

Phygital branches merge the familiarity of brick-and-mortar establishments with the efficiency of cutting-edge technology, the lender said in a release on Executive Director Sanjay Vinayak Mudaliar inaugurating the branch.

This is the second such facility of the bank in the country. BoB opened its first phygital branch on July 20 at Horniman Circle in Mumbai on the occasion of the lender’s 117th foundation day. It is targeting to unveil seven such branches as part of a pilot project. 

“A phygital branch gives our customers freedom to complete their banking transactions at any time of the day in a non-intrusive manner. At the same time, it is backed by the familiarity and comfort of a physical branch for customers that require assistance,” Mr.Mudaliar said.

General Manager and Zonal Head, Hyderabad Zone Ritesh Kumar, senior bank executives and staff members of the zone and region along with customers participated in the inauguration.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.