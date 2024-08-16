Bank of Baroda opens ‘phygital’ branch at Hyderabad  

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Friday opened a ‘phygital’ branch at Chanda Nagar in Hyderabad.

Phygital branches merge the familiarity of brick-and-mortar establishments with the efficiency of cutting-edge technology, the lender said in a release on Executive Director Sanjay Vinayak Mudaliar inaugurating the branch.

This is the second such facility of the bank in the country. BoB opened its first phygital branch on July 20 at Horniman Circle in Mumbai on the occasion of the lender’s 117th foundation day. It is targeting to unveil seven such branches as part of a pilot project.

“A phygital branch gives our customers freedom to complete their banking transactions at any time of the day in a non-intrusive manner. At the same time, it is backed by the familiarity and comfort of a physical branch for customers that require assistance,” Mr.Mudaliar said.

General Manager and Zonal Head, Hyderabad Zone Ritesh Kumar, senior bank executives and staff members of the zone and region along with customers participated in the inauguration.