Bank of Baroda offers loans under festive campaign

September 12, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

Bank of Baroda has announced a festive campaign ‘BOB Ke Sang Tyohaar Ki Umang’, offering home, car and education loans at competitive rates. The campaign will be on till December 31, 2023. The offers also include the introduction of four new savings accounts, the lender said. The bank has also tied up with top brands across categories such as electronics, travel and food to provide festive offers and discounts for its debit and credit card holders. “The festive season is upon us and we are already seeing the early signs of a spur in demand with high-frequency indicators such as car sales and credit card spends registering record highs,” said MD & CEO Debadatta Chand.