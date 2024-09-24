ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of Baroda, EaseMyTrip.com unveil co-branded travel debit card

Updated - September 24, 2024 08:23 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of Baroda, in collaboration with EaseMyTrip.com, has introduced a ‘Bank of Baroda EaseMyTrip Co-branded Travel Debit Card’, targeting frequent travellers and those spending on entertainment and lifestyle. “This is the first co-branded travel debit card to be launched by a public sector bank,” the lender said in a statement.

Sanjay Mudaliar, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “This card meets the rising aspirations of our customers who love to travel and are looking for convenience and luxury. Bank of Baroda EaseMyTrip Debit Card is a reflection of our endeavour to provide distinctive and curated bespoke benefits to meet the aspirations of today’s consumer.”

Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip said, “Our aim has always been to enhance the travel experience for our customers, and this partnership allows us to extend that commitment.”

