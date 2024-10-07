ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of Baroda appoints Sachin Tendulkar as global brand ambassador

Published - October 07, 2024 09:00 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of Baroda said it had signed Sachin Tendulkar as its global brand ambassador.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The partnership comes at an opportune time with Bank of Baroda poised to script the next phase of its transformation journey as it pursues a faster growth trajectory, leveraging Sachin’s brand aura,” the bank said in a statement.

“Sachin is a global icon who has always led by example, inspiring us through his actions both on and off the field,” said MD & CEO Debadatta Chand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just as he has galvanised a nation through his remarkable career, Bank of Baroda has been a trusted partner for millions across the country, enabling them to achieve their financial aspirations,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The bank also announced the introduction of the ‘bob Masterstroke Savings Account’, a savings bank account designed especially for clients desiring premium services.

, “I am happy to partner with Bank of Baroda, an organisation which has evolved and continues to be relevant with the times. From its modest beginnings over a century ago, Bank of Baroda has grown into a leading banking institution, built on the principles of excellence, integrity, and innovation,” Mr. Tendulkar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US