Bank of Baroda appoints Sachin Tendulkar as global brand ambassador

Published - October 07, 2024 09:00 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of Baroda said it had signed Sachin Tendulkar as its global brand ambassador.

“The partnership comes at an opportune time with Bank of Baroda poised to script the next phase of its transformation journey as it pursues a faster growth trajectory, leveraging Sachin’s brand aura,” the bank said in a statement.

“Sachin is a global icon who has always led by example, inspiring us through his actions both on and off the field,” said MD & CEO Debadatta Chand.

“Just as he has galvanised a nation through his remarkable career, Bank of Baroda has been a trusted partner for millions across the country, enabling them to achieve their financial aspirations,” he said.

The bank also announced the introduction of the ‘bob Masterstroke Savings Account’, a savings bank account designed especially for clients desiring premium services.

, “I am happy to partner with Bank of Baroda, an organisation which has evolved and continues to be relevant with the times. From its modest beginnings over a century ago, Bank of Baroda has grown into a leading banking institution, built on the principles of excellence, integrity, and innovation,” Mr. Tendulkar said.

