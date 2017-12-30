Bank customers will learn the value of data in 2018

Hardliners often attribute the failure of revolutions to backward masses. Financial technology evangelists predicting a banking upheaval in 2018 may well resort to a similar excuse. Starting in January, European Union rules will force lenders to share their customers’ account information with third parties. The move potentially paves the way for upstarts, or big tech groups like Amazon or Apple, to compete head-to-head with high street lenders. To succeed, however, they will have to overcome old-fashioned concerns over privacy.

Information monopoly

The regulation known as the Second Payment Services Directive, or PSD2, is meant to end banks’ monopoly over information about their customers. That should make it easier for competitors to offer better deals on current accounts, mortgages and insurance — and erode banks’ ability to cross-sell additional products. Content aggregators, which aim to source the best deals from a range of providers, stand to benefit the most. The risk to banks is that they will lose their grip on clients. Roland Berger, the consultancy, says PSD2 will put anywhere between 25% and 40% of banking revenue up for grabs.

A big obstacle stands in the way of the banking revolution, though. Customers must actively consent to give third parties access to their information. Worries over data theft mean that is far from assured. Eight out of 10 people in Britain consider their current account balance completely private, according to a poll by Payments UK, an industry body — more than those who felt the same about their innermost thoughts.

Banks are doing their best to stoke such concerns. At the annual meeting of the Institute of International Finance in Washington, D.C. in October, bank executives voiced concerns over threats to customer security from hackers and thieves.

Even so, big banks with trustworthy brands could use the regulation to poach business from weaker lenders. PSD2 will also make it easier for customers to compare financial products, forcing lenders to price their offerings more competitively. Even if the banking revolution fails to topple the established hierarchy, bank customers should still get a better idea of what their data is worth.

