Business

‘Bank credit to grow at multi-decade low’

With economic activity being sharply impacted by COVID-19, bank credit growth will likely nosedive to a multi-decade low of 0-1% this fiscal, rating agency Crisil estimated. It had earlier estimated growth at 8-9% .

The forecast presumes a base case scenario of GDP contracting 5% in FY21.

“This crisis is unprecedented and so will its economic fallout be — such as lower capex demand as well as lower discretionary spends, to name some — which will slow down credit offtake significantly in the current fiscal,” said Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director, Crisil Ratings.

“The corporate loan portfolio, which constitutes almost half of total credit, is expected to be the worst-hit, and de-grow this fiscal. The lockdown has led to significant disruption in operations with limited capacity utilisation across sectors,” he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 10:43:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/bank-credit-to-grow-at-multi-decade-low/article31781764.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY