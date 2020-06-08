‘Bank credit to grow at multi-decade low’

With economic activity being sharply impacted by COVID-19, bank credit growth will likely nosedive to a multi-decade low of 0-1% this fiscal, rating agency Crisil estimated. It had earlier estimated growth at 8-9% .
The forecast presumes a base case scenario of GDP contracting 5% in FY21.
“This crisis is unprecedented and so will its economic fallout be — such as lower capex demand as well as lower discretionary spends, to name some — which will slow down credit offtake significantly in the current fiscal,” said Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director, Crisil Ratings.
“The corporate loan portfolio, which constitutes almost half of total credit, is expected to be the worst-hit, and de-grow this fiscal. The lockdown has led to significant disruption in operations with limited capacity utilisation across sectors,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.