Bank credit likely to moderate to 13-13.5% in FY24: CRISIL

September 28, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - MUMBAI

Bank credit growth is likely to moderate to 13-13.5% this fiscal as compared with a growth of 15.9% reported in last fiscal according to a report by CRISIL.

The rating agency said bank credit would however improve a tad to 13.5-14% in fiscal 2025 as economic growth picks up.

“A key monitorable which will determine credit growth going forward is the extent to which deposit growth picks up for banks,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The moderation this fiscal among other factors is attributed to expected decline in gross domestic product (GDP) growth this fiscal to 6% on-year from 7.2% last fiscal, which will impact overall credit growth.

“Within overall bank credit, growth in wholesale credit (60% of overall credit) is likely to slow to 11-11.5% this fiscal from a decadal high of 15%,”CRISIL said in the report.

“On the other hand, retail credit (28% of overall credit), is expected to continue to grow at a healthy clip of 19-20%, similar to last fiscal,” it added.

Krishnan Sitaraman, Senior Director and Chief Ratings Officer, CRISIL Ratings said, “In fiscal 2025, overall credit growth trends should see a turnaround and start inching up on the back of an expected improvement in GDP growth to 6.9%.”

“Within this, wholesale credit growth is likely to see a modest increase to 11.5-12%, while retail should remain the key growth driver, expanding steadily at 19-20%. Agriculture credit growth should remain range-bound at 9-10%,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.