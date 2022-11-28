  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022South Korea vs. Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Kudus, Salisu score for Ghana

Bank credit grows at 17.2% in Sept. quarter: RBI data

As per the data, year-on-year growth in term deposits rose to 10.2% in September 2022 from 6.4% a year ago. Current and savings deposits growth moderated to 8.8% and 9.4% from 17.5% and 14.5%, respectively, a year ago

November 28, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

Bank credit growth improved to 17.2% in the September quarter from 7% in the year-earlier period, reflecting pick-up in economic activities.

"Credit growth remained broad-based: all population groups and bank groups recorded double-digit annual growth," the Reserve Bank said while releasing 'Quarterly Statistics on Deposits and Credit of SCBs: September 2022’.

Bank credit growth improved further to 17.2% (year-on-year) in September from 14.2 per cent a quarter earlier and 7% a year ago, it said.

Aggregate deposits growth (y-o-y), which remained in the close range of 9.5-10.2% since June 2021, stood at 9.8% in September. Since December 2020, bank branches in metropolitan centres have been recording higher annual growth than those in rural, semi-urban and urban areas.

Private sector bank group has been outpacing public sector banks, foreign banks and regional rural banks in deposit mobilisation, the RBI said.

As per the data, year-on-year growth in term deposits rose to 10.2% in September 2022 from 6.4% a year ago. Current and savings deposits growth moderated to 8.8% and 9.4% from 17.5% and 14.5%, respectively, a year ago.

"The share of savings deposit in total deposits, which increased from 32.4% in June 2019 to a peak of 35.2% in June 2022, moderated marginally to 34.7% in the latest quarter," the RBI added.

It further said the all-India credit-deposit (C-D) ratio increased further to 74.8% in September 2022 from 73.5% a quarter ago and 70% a year ago. The C-D ratio for metropolitan bank branches, which have a dominant share in the banking business, stood much higher at 87.6% in September 2022 (82.8% a year ago).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.