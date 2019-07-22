Business

Bandhan beefs up senior management

more-in

Appoints Naryani as head — business

Following a robust first quarter performance, Bandhan Bank on Monday announced the appointment of Sanjeev Naryani in the role of head – business.

In this capacity, Mr. Naryani will report to the MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh and spearhead branch banking, wholesale banking, agri business, retail lending, third-party products and digital banking.

Mr. Naryani comes from SBI where he was designated as chief general manager. He has 32 years of experience in handling liability and lending businesses and treasury, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank started operations on August 23, 2015.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Business
banking
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2019 11:42:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/bandhan-beefs-up-senior-management/article28660180.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY