Bandhan beefs up senior management

Following a robust first quarter performance, Bandhan Bank on Monday announced the appointment of Sanjeev Naryani in the role of head – business.

In this capacity, Mr. Naryani will report to the MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh and spearhead branch banking, wholesale banking, agri business, retail lending, third-party products and digital banking.

Mr. Naryani comes from SBI where he was designated as chief general manager. He has 32 years of experience in handling liability and lending businesses and treasury, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank started operations on August 23, 2015.