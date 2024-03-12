ADVERTISEMENT

Bandhan Bank names Rajinder K. Babbar as ED & CBO

March 12, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bandhan Bank has announced the appointment of Rajinder Kumar Babbar as Executive Director and Chief Business Officer.

He will oversee all business verticals including digital banking and treasury portfolio of the bank. In his last role, he was Group Head – Transportation, Infrastructure and Tractor Finance Group at HDFC Bank.

Recently, the bank had announced key additions to its leadership team. Rajeev Mantri had joined as CFO, and would oversee the bank’s financial operations and efficient resource allocation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Santosh Nair had joined the bank as Head of Consumer Lending and Mortgages, the bank said.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank said, “This strategic reinforcement of our senior management team reaffirms our dedication to delivering exceptional banking solutions and driving sustained value for our customers.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US