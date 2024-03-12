Bandhan Bank names Rajinder K. Babbar as ED & CBO

March 12, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

Bandhan Bank has announced the appointment of Rajinder Kumar Babbar as Executive Director and Chief Business Officer.

He will oversee all business verticals including digital banking and treasury portfolio of the bank. In his last role, he was Group Head – Transportation, Infrastructure and Tractor Finance Group at HDFC Bank.

Recently, the bank had announced key additions to its leadership team. Rajeev Mantri had joined as CFO, and would oversee the bank’s financial operations and efficient resource allocation.

Santosh Nair had joined the bank as Head of Consumer Lending and Mortgages, the bank said.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank said, “This strategic reinforcement of our senior management team reaffirms our dedication to delivering exceptional banking solutions and driving sustained value for our customers.”

