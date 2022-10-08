Bandhan Bank loans, advances rise 22% to ₹99,374 cr. in September quarter of FY23

PTI New Delhi
October 08, 2022 20:53 IST

Bandhan Bank on Saturday reported a 22% jump in loans and advances at ₹99,374 crore at end of September quarter 2022.

The bank’s loans and advances were ₹81,661 crore in the year-earlier period.

Total deposits of the private sector lender rose by 21% to ₹99,365 crore at end of September quarter 2022, as against ₹81,898 crore a year earlier.

Of this, retail deposits were of ₹73,660 crore, which was higher by 7% from ₹68,787 crore the year earlier.

The retail deposit includes current account and savings account (CASA) of ₹40,509 crore, up by 11% from a year earlier.

CASA ratio was at 40.8% as of September 30, 2022.

Bank’s retail deposit formed 74% of the total deposits.

Bandhan Bank said its pan India collection efficiency, excluding non-performing assets and including restructured customers, was 97%, up from 96% at the end of June 2022 quarter.

The lender said the numbers mentioned as on September 30, 2022 are provisional unaudited numbers and are subject to review /examination by the Audit Committee and board of directors.

