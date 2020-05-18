BALCO adopts automation to enhance security

MUMBAI

18 May 2020 22:53 IST

Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO), has announced that it has automated its Centralised Security Operations Centre (CSOC) to further strengthen the security of its people and operations.

The company is deploying technology across all functions and security automation is a firm step in this direction, the company said in a statement.

“In the wake of COVID-19, smart technology innovations deployed at BALCO have been playing a major role in ensuring business continuity as well as ensuring that all protocols laid out for social distancing are being adhered to,” the company said.

Advertising

Advertising

Abhijit Pati, CEO & director, BALCO said, “Safety and security of our people and assets is of paramount importance to us. BALCO has been one of the early adopters in India to explore the field of smart technologies in its security set-up.”

“These investments and skills further bolster the culture of safety across the organization. We are ensuring a future-ready organization that can sustain production even in the face of severe odds for a self-reliant India,” he said.

CSOC has several security solutions ranging from edge-based security analytics for incident detection and response to effective management of security resources on ground, besides enablement of intelligence collection, the company said.

“Deployment of CSOC enables BALCO’s security, traffic safety and supply chain security functions to leverage digital intelligence and data insights for better and agile decision making,” the company said.

During the current COVID outbreak, the CSOC has doubled up as an Emergency Control & Command Center for monitoring the plant and township for employees to report any cases or seek help.

It has been instrumental in creating a communication system during COVID-19 relief work, it said.

“From keeping track of manpower movement inside the plant premises to being able to trace movement of people coming from other districts/states, and collaborating with district administration for ensuring collective wellbeing, CSOC has been instrumental in strengthening the collaboration between BALCO and the local administration,” the company said.