Bajaj Housing Finance lowers interest rates

Mumbai

29 December 2021 22:32 IST

Bajaj Housing Finance cuts loan rate to 6.65%

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Ltd., said it has reduced home loan interest rate to 6.65% per annum. The offer comes with several conditions. The firm allows applicants to link their home loan interest rates to RBI’s repo rate and benefit from possible rate reductions by the central bank, it said.

