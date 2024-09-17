ADVERTISEMENT

Bajaj Housing Finance shares hit 10% upper circuit limit after blockbuster debut

Published - September 17, 2024 12:40 pm IST - New Delhi

The ₹6,560-crore initial public offer of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd received 63.60 times subscription on September 11, the last day of bidding, amid overwhelming participation from institutional buyers

PTI

Bajaj Finserv Limited Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Bajaj, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Managing Director Atul Jain, National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan and others during the listing ceremony of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: ANI

Shares of newly-listed Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) surged 10% to hit the upper circuit limit, extending the listing day gains.

The stock jumped 10% to hit the upper circuit limit of ₹181.48 on the BSE.

At the NSE, shares of the firm surged 10% to ₹181.50 - the highest trading permissible limit for the day.

The company's market valuation climbed ₹12,417.27 crore to ₹1,49,823.36 crore.

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd made a solid market debut on Monday and ended with a huge premium of nearly 136% against the issue price of ₹70.

The stock was listed at ₹150 on the BSE and NSE, reflecting a jump of 114.28% from the issue price.

The ₹6,560-crore initial public offer of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd received 63.60 times subscription on September 11, the last day of bidding, amid overwhelming participation from institutional buyers.

The initial share sale had a price band for the offer at ₹66-70 per share.

The IPO had a fresh issue of equity shares of up to ₹3,560 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth ₹3,000 crore by parent Bajaj Finance.

It is a non-deposit-taking housing finance company registered with the National Housing Bank in September 2015.

The firm offers financial solutions for purchasing and renovating residential and commercial properties.

It has been identified and categorised as an "upper layer" NBFC by the RBI, and its comprehensive mortgage products include home loans, loans against property, lease rental discounting and developer financing.

